Chautauqua County Is Under A Drought Watch

Chautauqua County is one of 20 counties in the state under a drought watch.

Governor Kathy Hochul, with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the watch after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. New York State is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private groundwater wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.

Hochul said, “Even with some recent rain, it wasn’t enough to reduce the dry conditions we’ve seen most of the summer this year. In order to prevent a more severe shortage should conditions worsen, we could see local water restrictions in the Long Island, Adirondack, and Great Lakes regions of the state.”

A watch is the first of four levels of State drought advisories, which are watch, warning, emergency, and disaster. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a drought watch.

While few public water-supply challenges have been reported due to dry conditions, below-normal precipitation during the last three months, low streamflows, and low groundwater levels prompted the need for action to ensure adequate notice to public water supplies. Local public water suppliers are urged to assess the current situation, promote voluntary conservation, and take appropriate actions to manage risk.

The drought watch is triggered by the State Drought Index, which reflects precipitation levels, reservoir/lake levels, and stream flow and groundwater levels in the nine drought regions of the state.

DEC and U.S. Geological Survey are partners in evaluating hydrologic conditions across New York State. Observed precipitation over the past 90 days has been less than normal across the affected counties. Stream flows and groundwater levels are below normal throughout much of the affected regions. Groundwater levels have declined in certain areas and may not recover in the immediate future due to the existing precipitation deficit.

To protect water resources, homeowners are encouraged to voluntarily reduce outdoor water use and follow these tips:

Water lawns only when necessary, choose watering methods that avoid waste, and water in the early morning to reduce evaporation and maximize soil hydration;

Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers, or air conditioners to water plants;

Raise lawn mower cutting heights. Longer grass is healthier with stronger roots and needs less water;

Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks;

Fix leaking pipes, hoses, and faucets;

Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry;

Take shorter showers or fill the bathtub partly;

Install water saving plumbing fixtures;

Don’t run the tap to make water hot or cold; and

Wash cars less frequently.

For more water saving tips, visit DEC’s Water Use & Conservation webpage. For more information about drought in New York, visit DEC’s website.