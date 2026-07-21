Chautauqua County Legislature To Hold July Meeting At Robert H. Jackson Center

The Chautauqua County Legislature’s monthly meeting will take place at the Robert H. Jackson Center this Wednesday.

The special meeting location coincides with two significant milestones being celebrated this year: the 25th anniversary of the Robert H. Jackson Center and the 80th anniversary of the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg, where Robert H. Jackson served as chief United States prosecutor and played a pivotal role in shaping the foundation of modern international criminal justice.

Legislature Chairman Pierre Chagnon said the Jackson Center had approached the legislature about the possibility to hold a meeting at the Center, saying, “This was a great opportunity for the Legislature to recognize the incredible work being done by the Robert H. Jackson Center and celebrate its lasting impact locally, nationally, and internationally.”

The Robert H. Jackson Center works to advance Justice Robert H. Jackson’s legacy through education, including live presentations, exhibits, available media, research, and scholarship. These efforts demonstrate the relevance and applicability of Justice Jackson’s ideas to present and future generations. Particular emphasis is placed on educating youth on critical justice issues and the rule of law. The center’s efforts are based on Jackson’s views on international law, constitutional law, and human and civil rights.

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting in person or watch the livestream online.

The Legislature’s meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 22 at the Center located at 305 East Fourth Street in Jamestown. The meeting remains open to the public and will also be livestreamed on the Chautauqua County Government YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@ChautauquaCounty.

For more information about Chautauqua County Legislature meetings, visit chautauquacountyny.gov/legislature/legislature.