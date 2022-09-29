Chautauqua County Mental Hygiene Receives $4 Million Grant for Behavior Health Clinic

Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene has received a $4 million grant for its Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

The funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will give the clinic $1 million annually over four years.

Chautauqua County will use the funds to improve access to community-based recovery services, expand mobile crisis teams with a youth specialty, and enhance care coordination and peer specialist services.

Chautauqua County has two behavioral health clinics located at 200 E. Third Street in Jamestown and at 60 Franklin Avenue in Dunkirk.