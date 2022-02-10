Chautauqua County, NYS Announce Local COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

The Chautauqua County Health Department and New York State announced several COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the area.

The State announced two #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination clinics that will take place today. One clinic will be from 10-11:00 a.m. at Silver Creek Central School for students of that school only. Another clinic will take place from 1-3:00 p.m. for students of Forestville Central School.

The County also announced clinics that are open to all eligible members of the public.

Participants must bring proper identification to the clinic and wear a mask. Consent must be provided at the clinic by a parent or legal guardian.

Please bring your vaccine card to all clinics. Dates of prior vaccinations must be entered during the registration process, so have your card ready when pre-registering.

A Pfizer Clinic will be held at Love Elementary School from 3 to 6:30 p.m. , Friday, February 11. Walk-ins will be taken but people may pre-register at chqgov.com. This clinic is open to anyone age 5 and up.

A Moderna and Pfizer vaccine clinic also will be held at SUNY Fredonia‘s Steele Hall from 3-6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18.

Walk ins will be accepted with pre-registration available at https://chqgov.com/public-health/covid-19-vaccination-clinics.