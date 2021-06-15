Chautauqua County Planning Dept. Encouraging Businesses, Organizations, Municipalities to Apply for CFA Grant Funds

The Chautauqua County Department of Planning & Development is encouraging businesses, organizations, and municipalities to apply for grant funding through this year’s New York State Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) process.

Round Eleven of the funding process through the Regional Economic Development Council was launched in May.

It includes core capital and tax-credit funding that will be combined with a wide range of existing agency programs totaling approximately $750 million dollars. The core funding includes $225 million dollars in grants and tax credits to fund high-value regional priority projects.

An emphasis will be placed on project readiness and alignment with each region’s strategic plan. Additionally, projects within each region will also be eligible for a share of $75 million in Excelsior Tax Credits to help attract and grow business in the region. Projects from all 10 regions submitted through the CFA will be eligible for over $525 million in other state agency funds, which are available on a set timeline. Regional Economic Development Councils will review these projects and provide scores that reflect how well a project aligns with a region’s goals and strategies.

The CFA applications must be submitted online, with most programs having an application deadline of 4pm, July 30th.

Those interested in applying can contact County Economic Development Coordinator Nate Aldrich at aldrichn@chqgov.com with questions.