Chautauqua County Receives $409,747 for Summer Youth Employment Program

Chautauqua County has received $409,747 to help provide summer employment for disadvantaged youth.

The funding is part of $46 million distributed by the state for its Summer Youth Employment program.

The state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers the program which introduces young people from low-income families into the labor market so they can develop useful skills that will help them improve school performance and become responsible adults.

The Summer Youth Employment program supports communities across the state in creating summer jobs for youth from low-income families, including communities where youth are vulnerable or susceptible to gun violence. Participants work in entry-level jobs at places such as parks, nursing homes, summer camps, childcare organizations, senior citizen centers and community recreation centers, among others.

To be eligible for the 2022 program, young people must be ages 14 to 20 and have a household income below 200 percent of the federal poverty level or $46,060 for a family of three. Employers can use the funds to subsidize wages, support education and training activities, as well as offer case management and employment-related services, such as transportation to and from work. Young people interested in participating can contact their local department of social services.

The program served more than 18,500 young people last year, providing them with valuable workforce experience, and often results in improved academic performance afterward.