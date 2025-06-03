Chautauqua County Receiving Funding For Summer Youth Employment Program

Chautauqua County will receive $491,187 for the State’s Summer Youth Employment program.

The funding is part of $56.5 million that will help approximately 21,000 young people from low-income households enter the job market this summer.

The State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is distributing funding to all 57 counties and New York City to implement a Summer Youth Employment Program to introduce at-risk youth to New York’s workforce, where they will gain professional training and develop useful skills that will help them improve educational performance and explore possible career paths.

The Summer Youth Employment Program supports businesses and communities across the state in providing summer jobs for youth from low-income families. Participants work in entry-level jobs at places such as parks, summer camps, child care organizations, cultural centers, educational facilities, and community-based organizations, among others.

To be eligible for the program, youth must be between the ages of 14 and 20 and have a household income below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, which varies by household size and, for example, is $53,300 for a family of three.

The 2026 State Budget included an increase of $1.5 million for the program over last year to address minimum wage increases. The program served more than 21,000 young people last summer.