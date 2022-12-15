Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy Recruit Receives Dan Feather Scholarship

A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy recruit Yvette Perez has been honored with the Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship.

The $1,200 scholarship was created by Verna Feather, the widow of Dan Feather, who was an 18-year veteran of the Jamestown Police Department. The recipient must be a Chautauqua County resident attending the Sheriff’s Academy and possess qualities that reflect the professionalism and character that Feather demonstrated during his service as a police officer.

Perez is the 25th recipient of the scholarship. She graduated from Dunkirk High School in 2018 and from JCC with an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice with high honors in December 2021.

For Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua residents interested in applying to the Sheriff’s Academy, visit sunyjcc.edu/SheriffsAcademy. The prescreen application will be accepted January 1 through April 15.