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Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Altercation At County Clerk’s Office

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The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that happened at the Chautauqua County Clerk’s Office Thursday.

A media release sent out from County Government stated a self-described First Amendment auditor visiting the County Clerk’s Office was involved in an altercation with a non-County employee in the records room.

Building security and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident. No County employees were involved in the altercation.

Due to this being an active investigation, the County has not released further information at this time.

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