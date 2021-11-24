Chautauqua County Soil & Water Receives Over $1 Million in Agricultural Water Quality Conservation Funds

The Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District has received over $1 million for agricultural water quality conservation projects.

The funding was announced as part of $14 million being awarded to 25 County Soil and Water Conservation Districts that will benefit 91 farms statewide. The money comes from the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control program.

Chautauqua County Soil and Water will use $503,430 to work with one farm in the Chautauqua Lake watershed. This project will address nutrient runoff by providing manure storage, restoring a forest buffer and enhancing tree plantings.

Another project for $561,457 will involve work with a farm in the Allegany River-Findley Lake watershed. This project also will work to reduce nutrient runoff and improve manure management and storage on the farm.

The third project will use $24,385 to work with a farm in the Slippery Rock Creek Watershed, which is also a sub-watershed of Lake Erie. That project will provide proper storage and handling of agrichemicals and implement over 100 acres of cover crops to reduce soil compaction for improved water infiltration.