Chautauqua County Suicide Prevention Coalition Receives Recognition

The Chautauqua County Suicide Prevention Coalition was recently honored for its outstanding leadership and dedication to suicide prevention efforts.

The coalition received an acknowledgment certificate presented by the New York State Office of Mental Health and the Suicide Prevention Center of New York for its exceptional work in building connections that save lives and supporting grieving families.

Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County Director Carri Raynor accepted the recognition on behalf of the coalition. The 2024 Suicide Prevention conference theme, “Coalitions: Maximizing Connections, Amplifying Impact,” highlighted the critical role community-based coalitions play in fostering hope and creating change.

The Chautauqua County Suicide Prevention Coalition continues to lead efforts to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and connect individuals and families with vital resources.

For more information about the coalition’s work or to get involved, visit preventsuicidechq.com or contact Carri Raynor by email at RaynorC@chqgov.com or call 716-753-4522.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.