Chautauqua County Veterans Service Agency Announces Appointment Of New Dunkirk Veterans Service Officer

The Chautauqua County Veterans Service Agency has announced the appointment of Lori Dispenza as the new Veterans Service Officer for the Dunkirk office.

A U.S. Army veteran, lifelong Dunkirk resident, and former County and State veterans advocate, Dispenza brings over a decade of frontline experience serving veterans across New York State.

Lori Dispenza served in the United States Army from 1998 to 2010, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. During her military career, she was decorated with numerous honors, including four Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, three Army Good Conduct Medals, and the Iraq Campaign Medal with Service Star. Following her honorable discharge, Dispenza pursued higher education at Fredonia State University, graduating in December 2012 with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a minor in Criminal Justice. She went on to earn an Advanced Certificate in Veterans Services from SUNY Empire State College in 2014.

Her career with Chautauqua County’s Veterans Service Agency began in 2013 and continued until 2016, when she accepted a position with the New York State Division of Veterans Affairs. Over the past twelve years, Lori has represented hundreds of veterans, filing thousands of claims with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Dunkirk Veterans Service Office is located at 610 Central Avenue. Veterans and their families are encouraged to reach out for assistance with VA claims, benefits, and other support services.

For more information, contact the Chautauqua County Veterans Service Agency at (716) 661-8255 or visit chautauquacountyny.gov/veteran-services/Veteran-Services.