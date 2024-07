The owners of the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel are suing the Town of Ellicott after their assessment increased 194-percent on their property in Celoron.

The lawsuit in Chautauqua County Supreme Court states the increased assessment is excessive and illegal. The lawsuit has the assessed value at $8.5 million with the tentative assessed value at $25 million.

Chautauqua Harbor Hotel LLC is asking the courts rule to reduce the assessment to the true, real market value.