Chautauqua Hospice Announces New Director of The Star Hospice House

Christina Anderson has been appointed the new director of The Star Hospice House.

Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care officials said Anderson brings 26 years of experience to the position working with seniors in a skilled nursing facility as well as a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the field.

Anderson assumed her new role as director on February 21, 2023.

