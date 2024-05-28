Chautauqua Hospice To Hold Annual Butterfly Release Memorial Service on June 1

Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care will hold its annual Memorial Service & Butterfly Release on Saturday, June 1.

The service will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the CHPC Lakewood office and online.

It will feature a reflection on the transformative journey of grief, symbolized by the beautiful butterfly release ceremony.

CHPC Bereavement Services Director Jamie Probst said, “In many cultures, butterflies symbolize the remarkable transformation between worlds. As butterflies emerge from their chrysalis, they signify both an end and a beginning—a profound representation of the journey of grief. It is through this journey that we discover new ways to cherish and preserve the bonds we shared.”

Community members can purchase butterflies for $10 each in memory of loved ones. More than one loved one may be remembered per butterfly, and memorials may be submitted without purchase. Orders and memorials must be submitted by Tuesday, May 28 at chpc.care/butterfly.

Butterflies can be picked up between 10:00 a.m. and noon, Saturday, June 1 at:

– CHPC Lakewood Office (20 W Fairmount Ave, Lakewood, NY)

– CHPC Fredonia Office (3780 Eagle St, Fredonia, NY)

Those outside the area can purchase butterflies online for staff release during the online service.

Visit chpc.care/butterfly for details and the downloadable program.