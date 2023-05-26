Chautauqua Hospice to Hold Annual Memorial Butterfly Release June 3

Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care will hold its annual Service of Remembrance and Memorial Butterfly Release on Saturday, June 3.

The event offers an opportunity for individuals to honor and commemorate their loved ones, both virtually and in-person at the agency’s Lakewood offices.

The deadline to purchase butterflies and submit loved ones’ names is Tuesday, May 30.

Butterflies can be picked up between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 3rd, at the CHPC Lakewood Office at 20 West Fairmount Avenue or at the CHPC Fredonia Office at 3780 Eagle Street.

For more information, visit chpc.care/butterfly.