Chautauqua Institution Appoints Interim Chair for Education

Chautauqua Institution has announced the interim appointment of Jordan Steves to the role of Emily and Richard Smucker Chair for Education.

This appointment follows the the resignation of Matt Ewalt, Vice President and Emily and Richard Smucker Chair for Education, who is taking on a new role for The Texas Tribune.

As interim chair, Steves will lead the coordination, planning and presentation of the Chautauqua Lecture Series. The series is the Institution’s signature lecture platform that takes place at 10:45 a.m. Monday-Friday during the Summer Assembly.

Steves has served as the Director of Strategic Communications since 2017. He was first employed full time in 2009 as the Chautauqua Lecture Series lecture associate within the Department of Education before moving to the Marketing and Communications department in 2014.

Steves’ appointment is part of an interim organization plan while the Institution conducts a national search.