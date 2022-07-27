Chautauqua Institution, National Comedy Center Present Centennial Celebration of Carl Reiner Tonight

Chautauqua Institution, in partnership with the National Comedy Center, will mark the centennial year of late comedy legend Carl Reiner tonight at the Amphitheater.

National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson said the program will feature Carl Reiner’s children Annie, Lucas, and Rob Reiner, “We’ve sourced and recorded over the last few months some amazing commentary from others whose careers and lives were touched by Carl, including Lily Tomlin, I mentioned Steve Martin, Mel Brooks, Dick Van Dyke, so this evening is a really great educational experience on Carl’s career but also a celebration of the greatest bits of his works.”

Seinfeld writer and Tonight Show veteran Pat Hazell will host the show.

It will also feature rare footage from the National Comedy Center’s new exhibition on Carl Reiner that is opening this month.

The program starts at 8:15 p.m. and tickets can be found at chq.org.