Chautauqua Institution Reaches Fundraising Goal Early

Chautauqua Institution has reached its goal to raise $150 million a full year early.

This achievement was accomplished through the gifts of thousands of Chautauquans. The successful campaign, the largest fundraising effort in the Institution’s history, was launched in early 2024 and enjoyed heightened awareness during Chautauqua Institution’s sesquicentennial in 2024. The priorities of the Campaign centered on four key areas including creating a world class Summer Assembly experience, expanding upon the Chautauqua mission as a convener to reach even more audiences, supporting the health of Chautauqua Lake, and endowing a vibrant financial future for Chautauqua.

The campaign has been instrumental in mounting several major capital projects throughout Chautauqua’s grounds. The Roe Green Theater Center, the Greene Family Commons and improvements to Turner Fitness Center set the stage for a new era of comfort, creativity and sustainability for one of America’s most treasured historic places.

