Chautauqua Institution Week Five Examines ‘The Vote and Democracy’

Chautauqua Institution‘s week five will examine “The Vote and Democracy.”

The 10:45 a.m. Chautauqua Lecture Series platform will examine the contentious subject of voting in the United States. The 2 p.m. Interfaith Lecture Series theme is “The Ethical Foundations of a Fully Functioning Democracy,” which will attempt discern the ideal ethical foundations of a system of government by a population that believes in reverence for life and justice.

The week, which concludes July 30, features acclaimed guests including New Yorker staff writer and incoming Columbia Journalism School dean Jelani Cobb; founder and president of the Campaign Legal Center Trevor Potter; prolific singer, musician and actor Lyle Lovett; former CEO of the Partnership for American Democracy Diana Aviv; and award-winning author Wajahat Ali.

The Rev. Emma Jordan-Simpson will serve as guest chaplain for the week.

For more information, visit chq.org.