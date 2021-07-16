Chautauqua Institution – Week Four Programming- ‘Navigating Our Divides’

The Week Four theme for Chautauqua Institution‘s programming is “Navigating Our Divides.” The 10:30 a.m. Chautauqua Lecture Series program speakers will discuss the various geographies, economies, cultures and beliefs that make up America and how we can better navigate these divisions, differences and barriers.

Week Four includes renowned guests such as Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Johnny Mathis on July 23rd, The Dispatch senior editor and Time columnist David French, New York Times best-selling author Amanda Ripley, and Princeton professor and public intellectual Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

The week launches tomorrow with the first “Film in Concert” of the summer, as the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra accompanies Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” as it plays on the big screen.

The Reverend Robert W. Henderson will serve as the guest chaplain for the week. He is senior minister and head of staff at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, where he endeavors to create and lead dynamic worship that is faithful to Reformed Theology.

The season’s complete schedule of events can be found at chq.org.