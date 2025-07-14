Chautauqua Institution Week Four Theme: The Future of the American Experiment

Chautauqua Institution is presenting the Week Four theme of “The Future of the American Experiment” this week.

The week is programmed in partnership with the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and the Brookings Institution. It will feature a series of conversations exploring the state of American democracy, the challenges of polarization and the pathways to unity and progress. Each day will spotlight leading voices from AEI and Brookings.

Also, Thursday, July 17 is Chautauqua County Day where Chautauqua County residents receive free admission to experience a day of inspiration and insight. Residents are encouraged to pre-register in order to receive free parking. Free tickets will also be available with an ID at the main gate.

Highlights this week include opening remarks from AEI President Robert Doar and Brookings President Cecilia Rouse on the health of American democracy during the 10:45 a.m. lecture at the Amphitheatre this morning.

Wednesday’s lecture will feature economic insights from Brookings’ Louise Sheiner and AEI’s Michael Strain.

Friday, July 18’s lecture will close with a dialogue on political dysfunction and civic renewal with Jonah Goldberg (AEI) and Jonathan Rauch (Brookings).

Musical entertainment this week includes Bandits on the Run at 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, July 16 and Straight No Chaser at 8:15 p.m., Friday, July 18.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit chq.org.