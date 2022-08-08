WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Chautauqua Institution Week Seven Examines Living Spaces, Changing Housing Market

Chautauqua Institution Week Seven Examines Living Spaces, Changing Housing Market

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua Institution‘s week seven will examine living spaces and the changing housing market.

The 10:45 lecture series will focus on “More than Shelter: Redefining the American Home.” The 2 p.m. Interfaith Lecture Series tackles a similar topic with “Home: A Place for Human Thriving.”

The week, which concludes August 13, features guests such as world-famous writers Sandra Cisneros and Salman Rushdie, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Matthew Desmond, the British vocal ensemble VOCES8, and The Washington Ballet.

The program also features a special Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra performance at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts — the ensemble’s first appearance off the Institution grounds in its 90-plus-year history.

The Rev. Teresa “Terri” Hord Owens is the general Minister and president of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the United States and Canada, and will be serving as this weeks Guest Chaplain.

For more information, visit chq.org

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.