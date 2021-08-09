Chautauqua Institution – Week Seven Theme – ‘The State of the Economy: Where Do We Go From Here?’

Chautauqua Institution‘s week seven theme is “The State of the Economy: Where Do We Go From Here?” The week includes renowned guests such as Grammy and Emmy award winner Harry Connick, Jr.; New York Times op-ed columnist Ross Douthat; co-chair of the Global Peace Initiative of Women Joan Chittister; “Marketplace” senior reporter Nancy Marshall-Genzer; and president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Raphael W. Bostic.

Speakers for the 10:30 a.m. Chautauqua Lecture Series program will discuss the rebuilding of the American and world economy during a lingering pandemic, what this crisis has revealed about necessary investments and structural reforms, and how we can use what we have learned to create a more just economy.

The 1 p.m. Interfaith Lecture Series examines the theme “Creating an Economy that Works for All,” which considers how religion and ethical humanism make demands upon economic policy and whether they can help create a more just, equal society that supports health care, work opportunity and wage justice.