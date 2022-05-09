Chautauqua Lake Association Begins Spring Debris Removal May 9

The Chautauqua Lake Association begins its Spring debris removal on Chautauqua Lake today.

The two week pre-season program, run annually, clears hazardous woody debris that has floated into the lake from the tributaries.

CLA officials said the program will be capped off by a volunteer-based Chautauqua Lake Outlet cleanup event on Saturday, May 21. This event is in conjunction with the Conewango Creek Watershed Association and the Chautauqua-Conewango Consortium.

Last year, during the CLA’s spring cleanup, crews removed 11 truckloads of dangerous debris from the shoreline. Conservation areas were left undisturbed to protect and allow aquatic life habitat to naturally evolve.