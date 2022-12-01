Chautauqua Lake Protection & Rehabilitation Agency Holding Public Meeting to Update on Lake Funding Mechanisms

WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A public information meeting will be held tonight that will provide an update on a study of funding mechanisms for Chautauqua Lake.

The Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency will hold the meeting at 5:00 p.m., December 1 in the Legislative Chambers on the third floor of the Gerace Office Building in Mayville.

This meeting will cover the current status of the study and discuss the project process.

The meeting is open to the public and can also be livestreamed on the County’s YouTube page.

