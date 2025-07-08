Chautauqua Mall Owners Suing For Reduced Assessment

The owners of Chautauqua Mall are suing again in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court to have the assessment lowered on its property.

The current total assessed value of 381 Fairmount Avenue is $7.825 million in the town of Busti. Chautauqua Mall Realty Holding LLC attorneys argue that the assessed value and full market value should only be $800,000.

The various owners of the mall have argued multiple times in state Supreme Court to have the taxable assessment reduced.

According to the Jamestown Post-Journal, Chautauqua Mall LLC of Columbus, Ohio sold 318 East Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, to Chautauqua Mall Realty Holdings, LLC of Great Neck, NY for $6 million in September 2022.