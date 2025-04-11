WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Chautauqua Physical and Occupational Therapy Pediatric Rehab Receives CRCF Grant

Chautauqua Physical and Occupational Therapy Pediatric Rehab Receives CRCF Grant

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua Physical and Occupational Therapy Pediatric Rehab Department at The Chautauqua Center has received grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation

The Chautauqua Physical and Occupational Therapy Pediatric Rehab Department at The Chautauqua Center has received a grant to enhance early intervention home visits with therapy tools.

Through the grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, TCC was able to acquire more than $2,000 worth of broad-ranged, specialized therapy toys. These tools are designed to improve motor skills, sensory development, communication, and overall growth in young children. Therapists will utilize these toys during home visits, implementing engaging and effective strategies to help children achieve their full potential.

For more information about pediatric rehabilitation services, contact the Chautauqua PT, OT & SLP Pediatric Gym at 716-705-6150 or visit tcchealth.org.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.