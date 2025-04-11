Chautauqua Physical and Occupational Therapy Pediatric Rehab Receives CRCF Grant

The Chautauqua Physical and Occupational Therapy Pediatric Rehab Department at The Chautauqua Center has received a grant to enhance early intervention home visits with therapy tools.

Through the grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, TCC was able to acquire more than $2,000 worth of broad-ranged, specialized therapy toys. These tools are designed to improve motor skills, sensory development, communication, and overall growth in young children. Therapists will utilize these toys during home visits, implementing engaging and effective strategies to help children achieve their full potential.

For more information about pediatric rehabilitation services, contact the Chautauqua PT, OT & SLP Pediatric Gym at 716-705-6150 or visit tcchealth.org.