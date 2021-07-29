Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation Awarded $1.05 Million from Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation

The Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation has been awarded a $1,050,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation. The three-year grant will extend and enhance Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth‘s administrative and project development capacity while dedicating the majority of the funding to implement priority projects in alignment with the county’s recently completed economic development strategic plan.

This flexible funding pool is designed to provide critical local-matching dollars for economic and community development projects seeking funding from a multitude of local, state, federal, and philanthropic sources.

The Partnership for Economic Growth finalized and adopted a five-year economic development strategy last summer. The comprehensive approach resulted in the creation of five initiatives and dozens of other key recommendations to be initiated by individual partners .

The five individual work groups are Community Development, Business Development, Tourism, Workforce Readiness and Development, and Housing.

Specific projects to be funded by the Wilson Foundation award have yet to be determined, and criteria such as project readiness, feasibility, and economic impact will be used to guide decision-making.

For more information about the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth, please visit CHQpartnership.org.