Chautauqua Residents Asked to Fill out Community Health Assessment Survey

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services is asking residents to fill out a Community Health Assessment. The survey is to gather information about Chautauqua County’s current health status, needs, and issues. The department said it will use the information to develop a Community Health Improvement Plan.

Responses to the health survey questions are confidential. The survey can be found online, including in Spanish, at healthychq.com. Several community and medical sites throughout the county also will have paper copies.

The survey takes 5-10 minutes to complete and will be available through March 15.

Survey respondents will have the opportunity to be entered to win one of five $40 Amazon Gift Cards that will be given away by random drawing.

Local Health Departments are required under State Public Health Law to work with community partners to conduct a Community Health Assessment and a Community Health Improvement Plan.

For more information about the Community Health Survey or the Community Health Assessment/Community Health Improvement Plan process, please contact the Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health at 716-753-4699.