Chautauqua Safety Village Easter Carnival Will Have Bluey Theme

The annual Chautauqua Safety Village Easter Carnival will feature the theme, “It’s a Bluey Easter Carnival.”

The event at 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 12 will be held at the Safety Village at 2695 Route 394 in Ashville.

This year, guests will enjoy a wide range of activities and Bluey themed buildings including Keepy-Uppy, Cowboys Rodeo Bounce, Grannies Photo Booth, Dance Mode, Fairies, Library Checkout, Jungle Pet Hospital, and Pirates. Other activities and games will include crafts, train rides, cars track, picture bingo, roller coaster simulator, and many traditional carnival style games.

Admission is $5 per person with kids ages 2 and under free. The admission includes: candy collection among the village buildings, all games, activities, rides, crafts, bounce house (weather permitting) and photos with Bluey, the Easter Bunny and Paw Patrol characters.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

Tickets are available for pre-sale at chautauquasafetyvillage.com and can also be purchased at the gate. Admissions will close at 1:00pm. Safety Village members and pre-sale ticket holders get to use the fast pass admission lane.

The event will take place rain or shine and will be mostly outdoors. For more information, call (716) 338-0170.