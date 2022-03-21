Chautauqua Safety Village, Jamestown Fire Dept. Receive Grant for Smoke, Carbon Monoxide Alarms

The Chautauqua Safety Village and the Jamestown Fire Department have received a $2,000 grant to help give away smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to county residents.

The money is coming from the Lake Shore Savings Bank Community Reinvestment Fund and will be used to purchase the alarms. The Jamestown Fire Department will distribute alarms to city residents with those living outside receiving their’s from the Chautauqua Safety Village.

Jamestown Fire Department Fire Prevention Officer Rob Smith said since December 2020, 138 smoke alarms and 16 carbon monoxide alarms have been distributed to 88 city residents.

To receive a free smoke and carbon monoxide alarm for your home, city residents may contact the Jamestown Fire Department at (716) 483-7597. Those who live outside the city may contact the Chautauqua Safety Village at (716) 338-0170.