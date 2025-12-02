Chautauqua Sports Hall Of Fame 2026 Inductees Announced

Inductees for the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 have been announced.

The inductees are Kenny Betts, Jennifer Giebner Donato, Dr. Karl Englert Jr., Brianne Prince Hazelton, Trevor Hitchcock, Brian Hull, Kerry Kellogg, and Dan Wolfe.

These eight individuals will be formally inducted at the CSHOF’s annual Induction Banquet on Presidents’ Day, February 16, 2026.

Tickets are available prior to February 1 for $50 by mail or in person at the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame, 15 West Third Street, Jamestown, or by calling chairman Chip Johnson at 716-485-6991.

Tickets can also be purchased online at www.chautauquasportshalloffame.org