Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame Announced 2022 Inductees

The Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2022.

The Board of Directors will honor inductees, both living and alive, at its 40th Annual Induction Banquet at the Lakewood Rod and Gun Club on Presidents’ Day in February 2022.

The living inductees are Sarah M. (Bogardus) Burnett, Andrew Creager, Christina Kebort, Michael Sirianni, Lewis Mack, Marc Tramuta, and current Sports Hall of Fame President Randy Anderson.

The deceased honorees are George Barone, Jr., Harry Carlson, Larry Rodgers, and Richard Shearman.

The new honorees will bring the total number of CSHOF inductees to 220.

Tickets for the Sports Hall of Fame Banquet are available by calling Chip Johnson at 716-485-6991.