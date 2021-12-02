WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame Announced 2022 Inductees

Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame Announced 2022 Inductees

By Leave a Comment

The Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2022.

The Board of Directors will honor inductees, both living and alive, at its 40th Annual Induction Banquet at the Lakewood Rod and Gun Club on Presidents’ Day in February 2022.

The living inductees are Sarah M. (Bogardus) Burnett, Andrew Creager, Christina Kebort, Michael Sirianni, Lewis Mack, Marc Tramuta, and current Sports Hall of Fame President Randy Anderson.

The deceased honorees are George Barone, Jr., Harry Carlson, Larry Rodgers, and Richard Shearman.
The new honorees will bring the total number of CSHOF inductees to 220.

Tickets for the Sports Hall of Fame Banquet are available by calling Chip Johnson at 716-485-6991.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.