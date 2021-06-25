Chautauqua Suing 3M for Groundwater Contamination

The Town of Chautauqua is joining the village of Mayville in suing 3M for contaminating the municipality’s water supply. According to a pending suit filed in Chautauqua County Supreme Court, the town said the company is to blame for contaminating the former football field of the Chautauqua Municipal Building which firefighters used to use for training exercises.

The suit says the chemicals used in those exercises contaminated the surface area and groundwater in that area. The town, like the village of Mayville, is seeking financial compensation, a medical monitoring program, and a groundwater monitoring and treatment program.