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Chautauqua Woman Dies Following Car-Bicycle Incident

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A Chautauqua woman died after she was hit by a car while bicycling.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that just before 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 19-year old Levi Graham of Ashville reportedly failed to safely pass a bicyclist while traveling south on Chautauqua Stedman Road in the town of Chautauqua. 78-year old Mary Hustead, who was riding the bike, was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie where she died of her injuries.

Graham was charged with failing to safely pass a bicyclist. He will appear in the Town of Chautauqua Court at a later date.

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