Cherry Creek, Pomfret Receive Wastewater Infrastructure Engineering Planning Grant

The towns of Cherry Creek and Pomfret are each receiving wastewater infrastructure grants.

Each town will receive $50,000 in Wastewater Infrastructure Engineering Planning Grant awards. $3.1 million is being awarded statewide to jumpstart 63 water quality projects statewide by giving local governments resources to develop engineering plans so they may access additional funding for construction.

The grant program is administered by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC).

EFC’s planning grants encourage communities to move forward with wastewater and sewer projects by funding the development of an engineering report. This program helps communities advance fiscally sound and well-designed projects to construction and empowers communities to seek additional funding. EFC has awarded $32 million to fund 758 engineering reports since 2012, leading to the development of projects totaling $2 billion to modernize wastewater infrastructure statewide.