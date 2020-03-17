Child Care for JPS Families During School Closure

JAMESTOWN – While classes are canceled for Jamestown Public School students, the district understands the importance of childcare for working families. Beginning Thursday, March 19, JPS community partners will be able to provide limited childcare for Jamestown Public School students whose parents cannot be excused from work at this time.

Childcare services will be provided five days a week beginning this Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

For any JPS student in grades K-5, childcare will be provided at Ring Elementary School by the YMCA and Fletcher Elementary school by the YWCA.

For any JPS student ages 3 and 4, childcare will be provided by the YWCA and A Children’s Place.

Jamestown Public Schools will provide breakfast and lunch.

Interested parents must register in person on Wednesday, March 18th, by visiting Fletcher Elementary School or Ring Elementary School between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Please bring verification of employment and work schedule with you to the registration.

If parents have questions about the availability of childcare, or would like to request a registration form in advance, please send an email to childcare@jpsny.org.