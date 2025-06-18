WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Child Critically Injured In Bicycle-Truck Accident

A child on a bicycle was injured after being struck by a pickup truck in Jamestown Tuesday afternoon.

Jamestown Police report the 11-year old boy was rushed to UPMC Chautauqua before being flown to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo after being hit near the intersection of Willard and Kinney Streets. The child is listed in critical condition.

The accident is being investigated by the Jamestown Police Department, along with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department Accident Reconstruction Team. Police say all parties are cooperating with the investigation and no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

