CHQ Chamber 3rd On Third To Feature Yassou Dancers, Sukanya Burman Dance

CHQ Chamber’s 3rd on Third event will take place tonight in downtown Jamestown.

The event highlights the variety of arts, culture, and talent found throughout Jamestown and Chautauqua County. Visitors can stroll the street, enjoy live music, discover local makers, and experience everything that makes Jamestown unique.

Tonight’s event will feature the Yassou Dancers performing from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Sukanya Burman Dance performing from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The Jamestown Farmers Market also will hold an Evening Farmers Market from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The market will not have SNAP or credit card token exchange available for this market.

WRFA will have live broadcast on East Third Street at 5:00 p.m.

The 3rd on Third event takes place on East Third Street between Spring and North Main Streets. It is free and open to the public.