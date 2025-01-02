CHQ Chamber Announces Bob Lingle as Director of Membership Development

CHQ Chamber has announced the addition of Bob Lingle as the new Director of Membership Development.

Lingle, who has owned and operated Good Neighbor Bookstore in Lakewood since 2018, starts in the position today.

CHQ Chamber President and CEO Dan Heitzenrater noted, “We are delighted to have Bob join our team in this role. He brings a strong professional background in sales and marketing to the position, as well as a background in community building. As a small business owner, Bob is already a strong advocate for local business. His skills align closely with the mission of the CHQ Chamber to build vital connections, provide professional resources, and champion our local businesses in Chautauqua County.”

Director of Membership Development is a new title for the CHQ Chamber staff, with a focus on leading membership recruitment and retention, as well as sponsorship and advertising opportunities.

Lingle said Good Neighbor Bookstore will remain open with his wife, Shannon, managing the store during the week.

Prior to his own experience as a small business owner, Lingle was a communications consultant with a focus on brand development, messaging and social media marketing. He was also a store manager for Follett Higher Education Group at Canisius College and Medaille College where he demonstrated a history of increasing sales and reducing expenses. In volunteer roles he serves on the Bookseller Advisory Council with the American Booksellers Association and is a past board member with the Lakewood Memorial Library and the Buffalo International Film Festival. He holds a BA in Communications from SUNY Fredonia and an MA in Integrated Marketing from St. Bonaventure University.