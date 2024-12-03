CHQ Chamber Holiday Window Decorating Contest Now Live

The CHQ Chamber Holiday Window Decorating Contest for local businesses is now live online.

You can visit your favorite participating businesses, check-in and earn points to be entered into a prize drawing, and vote for your top three favorite windows.

You can vote from your phone browser by going to go.chqchamber.org. Click “Sign Up” on the Holiday Window Decorating pass, then click “Check Out” to input your contact information, and then click “Complete Order.”

This signs you up to vote and start check-ins at local businesses to be entered into the prize drawing. For each check-in you’ll get 5 points. Once you have earned 20 points (4 check-ins) you can redeem them for an entry into the drawing for one of two $100 ShopLocalCHQ Gift Cards. If you earn 40 points (8 check-ins) you can redeem them for an entry into a drawing for a $300 ShopLocalCHQ Gift Card. If you earn 50 points (10 check-ins) you can redeem them for an entry for a $500 ShopLocalCHQ Gift Card.

There is no purchase required at any time to participate in this contest.

In addition to checking in, you can vote for your top three favorite windows at the “Vote Now” button on the page. You can check in and vote once every 24 hours.

You will also have the option to adjust your votes after you have viewed more windows and check-in at a variety of locations, so your votes will not be tallied until the close of the contest at midnight December 15. The top three vote-getting businesses will earn advertising packages with a total value of $2,000 from the CHQ Chamber.