CHQ Transit Now Offering Tourism Routes

CHQ Transit will begin offering tourism routes for residents and tourists starting today.

The routes will operate on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

The South County routes are designed to highlight key attractions:

– Thursdays: Stops include Jamestown, Bemus Point, and Midway State Park.

– Fridays: The route starts at 3rd Street and Prendergast Avenue, travels to the Southern Tier Brewery, Ashville General Store, and Panama Rocks.

– Saturdays: The route starts in Jamestown, stops in Bemus Point, proceeds to Midway State Park, and ends at the Chautauqua Institution, looping throughout the day.

The North County routes offers trips to several wineries and lakefront destinations:

– Thursdays: Starting at the Clarion Hotel, stops include the Dunkirk Pier, Fredonia Barker Commons, 21 Brix Winery, Elm Street in Westfield, the Grape Discovery Center, Mazza Winery, and Noble Winery.

– Fridays: Visits to the Dunkirk Pier, Fredonia Barker Commons, Liberty Vineyards & Winery, Merritt Estate Winery, Willow Creek Winery, and Sunset Bay Beach Club.

– Saturdays: The route begins at the Clarion Hotel, travels to the Dunkirk Pier, Fredonia Barker Commons, Elm Street in Westfield, Mayville’s four corners, and then loops at the Chautauqua Institution.

A comprehensive breakdown of the tourism routes, including detailed maps with estimated arrival times, is available online at: chqgov.com/carts/CHQTransit.

In addition to the new tourism routes, the trolleys are available for public rental, catering to private events such as bridal parties, business team-building days, or nights out on the town. For more information on the tourism routes or how to rent a trolley for a special event, contact CHQ Transit at (716) 665-6466 or visit chqgov.com/carts/CHQTransit.