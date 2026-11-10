CHQ Transit Offering Free Rides To Veterans On November 11

CHQ Transit is offering free rides to veterans on its city fixed routes on Veterans Day as a way to honor and thank those who have served our country.

On Wednesday, November 11, all veterans can ride CHQ Transit’s city fixed routes in Jamestown, Dunkirk, and the villages of Lakewood, Celoron, and Falconer without purchasing a ticket.

CHQ Transit city buses operate approximately 7:30 a.m. to 5:25 p.m. in the Dunkirk area and 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Jamestown area. Riders are encouraged to visit the CHQ Transit website for complete route schedules and exact departure times. Passengers may also call the CHQ Transit office with questions about routes, stops, and where to catch the bus.

In addition to local city routes, The Veteran Service Agency through CHQ Transit also provides transportation from Chautauqua County to the Buffalo VA Medical Center. Veterans should contact the CHQ Transit office to confirm available travel dates and schedule transportation.

For complete schedules, route information, and transportation inquiries, visit the CHQ Transit website at chautauquacountyny.gov/carts/CHQTransit or contact the CHQ Transit office by calling: (716) 665-6466.