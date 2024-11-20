Christmas Tree Delivered to City Hall

The City of Jamestown‘s official Christmas Tree has been delivered to City Hall.

The 40-foot Norway Spruce was donated by Woodlawn Management Real Estate from a property on King Street.

The City’s Parks, Recreation & Conservation Department worked with the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities crew and a crane to remove the tree on Monday with Lake Shore Paving donating a truck and trailer to bring the tree to Tracy Plaza.

Parks crews are now decorating the Norway Spruce with over 3,000 energy-efficient LED lights.

The ceremonial lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place during this year’s Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 7th, marking the official start of the holiday season in Jamestown.