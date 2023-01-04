Christmas Tree Pick-Up Has Begun in Jamestown

The Jamestown Parks, Recreation, and Conservation Department has begun their annual Christmas Tree pick-up.

Residents are asked to place their tree on the terrace between the street and sidewalk and, if possible, keep it visible should a large snowfall occur.

Christmas lights and tree stands should be removed from the tree as well as being removed from plastic bags.

The Parks Department recycles the trees.

Anyone having questions can contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 716-483-7523 or 716-483-7554.