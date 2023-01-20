WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Circuit Trip Caused Widespread Power Outage in BPU Area

BPUA circuit trip is to blame for a widespread power outage in the Greater Jamestown area Thursday morning.

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities said a circuit tripped at the Dow Street Substation which caused the outage from 8:53 a.m. until restorations began at 9:19 a.m.

The power outage affected a wide area including all of Jamestown, and parts of Lakewood, Frewsburg, and Falconer.

As a result of the power outage, water pumps turned off, stirring the water. Discolored water is expected to clear by this morning.

