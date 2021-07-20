WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

City Announces Public Input Sessions on Draft Master Plan for American Rescue Plan Funding

The City of Jamestown will begin public input sessions on the City’s American Rescue Plan Recovery Funds Master Plan this week. The City is partnering with the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation to facilitate the sessions.

The city is receiving over $28 million dollars in federal funding, half of which was received in May. The second half scheduled to be delivered in 2022. The funds are intended for a number of purposes including to replace lost public sector revenue, support economic stabilization for households and businesses, and address systemic public health and economic challenges.

Public meetings will be held on the following dates:
– At 7pm, Thursday, July 22nd at Jefferson Middle School Auditorium
– 10am, Saturday, July 24th at the Prendergast Library Fireplace Room
– 7pm, Tuesday, July 27th at The Chautauqua Center
– and 7pm, Thursday, July 29th at Emmanuel Baptist Church

Information on the City’s Master Plan can be found at https://www.jamestownny.gov/rescueplan/.

