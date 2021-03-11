WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

City Announces Series of Informational Seminars Involving Food Truck Pilot Program

(image provided by city of Jamestown)

JAMESTOWN – The city of Jamestown will be hosting a series of community conversations starting tomorrow, involving a Mobile Food Vendor Pilot Program.

City officials say that as the Food Truck PILOT Program moves into its second year, the City Department of Development will be hosting a series of three feedback sessions from local businesses and the public to assess the program.

The meetings will be held via Zoom with the first one scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11.

The others will be:

  • Thursday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Monday, March 22 at 3:00 p.m.

For more information or to sign up, please contact Ellen Shadle, the City’s Principal Planner, at shadle @ jamestownny.gov or call the Department of Development at (716) 483-7541.

