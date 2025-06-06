WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

City Asks For Public Help In Reporting Vandalism In Parks, Public Spaces

The City of Jamestown is asking for the public’s help when it comes to a rise in vandalism in city parks and public spaces.

The City put out a press release detailing numerous destructive incidents they’ve had to respond to in recent weeks that include:

  • Theft of flowers from decorative planters
  • Vandalism to playground equipment and the deliberate damaging of park infrastructure
  • Destruction of toilets, urinals, mirrors, partitions, pipes, and hand dryers in public restrooms
  • Tampering with electrical outlets, posing severe risks of injury or fire
  • Removal of bolts, cables, and structural components from public infrastructure—an act that threatens public safety
  • Spray-paint graffiti on City buildings, signage, and public surfaces
  • Theft of plaques and historical markers, stripping the community of meaningful public heritage
  • Destruction of benches, pavilions, trash receptacles, and other site amenities intended for public enjoyment
  • Widespread, intentional trashing of parks and restrooms, including the deliberate spreading of garbage and toilet paper

Officials say the damage comes at a direct cost to taxpayers with the continual need to replace or repair vandalized property straining the City’s limited financial resources, pulling funding away from long-term improvements and routine maintenance that benefit the entire community.

If you witness vandalism or suspicious activity, you’re asked to report it to the Jamestown Police Department’s Non-Emergency Line at (716) 483-7536.

