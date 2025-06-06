City Asks For Public Help In Reporting Vandalism In Parks, Public Spaces

The City of Jamestown is asking for the public’s help when it comes to a rise in vandalism in city parks and public spaces.

The City put out a press release detailing numerous destructive incidents they’ve had to respond to in recent weeks that include:

Theft of flowers from decorative planters

Vandalism to playground equipment and the deliberate damaging of park infrastructure

Destruction of toilets, urinals, mirrors, partitions, pipes, and hand dryers in public restrooms

Tampering with electrical outlets, posing severe risks of injury or fire

Removal of bolts, cables, and structural components from public infrastructure—an act that threatens public safety

Spray-paint graffiti on City buildings, signage, and public surfaces

Theft of plaques and historical markers, stripping the community of meaningful public heritage

Destruction of benches, pavilions, trash receptacles, and other site amenities intended for public enjoyment

Widespread, intentional trashing of parks and restrooms, including the deliberate spreading of garbage and toilet paper

Officials say the damage comes at a direct cost to taxpayers with the continual need to replace or repair vandalized property straining the City’s limited financial resources, pulling funding away from long-term improvements and routine maintenance that benefit the entire community.

If you witness vandalism or suspicious activity, you’re asked to report it to the Jamestown Police Department’s Non-Emergency Line at (716) 483-7536.